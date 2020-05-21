2020 Mahaska County Primary Election Polling Locations

A Mahaska County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Press Release

Precincts Combined for Primary Election Due to Health Concerns

May 20, 2020

Mahaska County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Susan Brown, has released the polling locations that will be open for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election.

Environmental Learning Center

2342 Highway 92, Oskaloosa, Ia

Adams/Monroe/Pleasant Grove/ Union/ Cedar/Harrison/ White Oak, Oskaloosa Ward 3/ University Park/ Oskaloosa Ward 4/ Lincoln/ Spring Creek

Ag Extension Office Bldg

212 N I St, Oskaloosa, Ia

Black Oak/ Scott/ East-West Des Moines/ Jefferson/ Garfield/ Lincoln/ Madison/ Oskaloosa Ward 1/ Oskaloosa Ward 2/ Prairie/ Richland

“The decision to reduce the number of locations to open for the Primary Election was made due to the number of election workers we were able to recruit, along with the concern of procuring PPE for the sites,” said Brown. She added, “We have selected locations in the county where no vote should have to drive more than 25 minutes to vote.”

Brown said, “there will be hand sanitizer available for voters to use before they proceed through the check-in process. We are providing acrylic panels to provide a health safety barrier between our precinct officials and voters – for the public’s safety and that of our precinct officials. Voters will be able to scan their ID under the scanner for a more efficient check-in, and then hold their ID up in front of the panel for the precinct official to view the ID. In addition, we will be offering hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks to our precinct officials for their use on election day. Voters can expect to see social distancing markers in the polling place and a marking pen for each voter to keep.”