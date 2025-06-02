11 WARRIORS SET TO MOVE ON TO THE NEXT LEVEL

May 29, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – 11 members of the record-breaking Indian Hills Men’s Soccer squad have committed to the next level, signing a National Letter of Intent with four-year universities.

The Warriors are coming off a historic season that saw the program reach the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Soccer National Tournament for the first-time in program history.

Tyrique Bailey-Edwards – Union Commonwealth University

Bailey-Edwards anchored the Indian Hills defense over the past two seasons, appearing in 26 contests. The Barbados native will be joining a Union Commonwealth program that won 13 games a year ago and reached the NAIA National Championship.

Sacha Etienne-Courtois – Wright State University

Etienne-Courtois bolstered the Indian Hills defense during his lone season with the Warriors in 2024. The native of Quebec, Canada appeared in 18 contests, making 16 starts. Etienne-Courtois will join a Wright State program led by head coach Alex Van der Sluijs.

Gonzalo Garcia – Southern Oregon University

Garcia appeared in 16 contests in his first season with the Warriors in 2024, making nine starts as a primary defender while earning ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors. Southern Oregon is coming off a 12-5-2 season while reaching the Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal round.

Aaron Joseph – Kansas Wesleyan University

Joseph appeared in 21 career games over two seasons with the Warriors, helping the program reach the national tournament in each year. Kansas Wesleyan tallied 11 wins during the 2024 campaign, advancing to the NAIA National Championship.

Bernardo Manzano – Dalton State University

Manzano served as the Warriors’ primary goalkeeper throughout the 2024 campaign, starting 14 contests while winning 11 games, second-most in a single season in school history. The Roadrunners are coming off a historic season that saw the program capture its first-ever NAIA National Championship with a 22-0-2 record.

Daniel Mulero – William Carey University

Mulero left a lasting impact on the Indian Hills Men’s Soccer program, re-writing the record books over the past two seasons while earning NJCAA All-American honors as a sophomore. The Crusaders advanced to the semifinal round of the NAIA National Championship, winning 24 contests in 2024.

Fernando Pirri – University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Pirri concluded his Indian Hills career having played in 21 career games, tallying 19 points on eight goals and three assists. The primary forward will head to UW-Milwaukee after the Panthers advanced to the Horizon League semifinal round a year ago.

Miguel Rivera – University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A consistent presence on the pitch for the Warriors, Rivera appeared in 35 career games over the past two seasons, making 25 starts in the midfield. Rivera will head to UW-Milwaukee after the Panthers advanced to the Horizon League semifinal round a year ago.

Maxwell Tennant – Southern Oregon University

A team captain in 2024, Tennant appeared in all 21 contests for the Warriors last season, making 10 starts as a primary defender. Southern Oregon is coming off a 12-5-2 season while reaching the Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinal round.

Jeremie Truel – Niagara University

Truel emerged as a key contributor during his sophomore campaign, finishing the season with two goals and two assists while starting 17 contests. Truel will head to Niagara where the Purple Eagles are led by head coach Bill Boyle in his ninth season at the helm.

Fabio Vieira – Maharishi International University

Vieira will join Maharishi International University after two seasons with the Warriors.