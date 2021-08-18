10th Annual Run in the Sun a Huge Success

A Mahaska Health Press Release

MAHASKA COUNTY —

On Saturday, August 7th, 2021, Mahaska Health and the Mahaska Health Foundation hosted the 10th Annual Run in the Sun at Lacey Sports Complex Stadium in Oskaloosa. All ages were welcomed to participate in the 5k run or the 2k walk to raise funds for the Hospice Serenity House, a beloved resource in our community.

The morning started at 7a.m. with participants checking in and receiving their shirts. At 8a.m. the ceremony to thank our community for their commitment, above and beyond general support of the Hospice Serenity House. Mike Foster along with his children, and grandchildren were the honorary guests at this year’s run. They gave an emotional tribute to their wife, mother, grandmother, Ginny Foster, who was cared for at the Hospice Serenity House to finish her journey. Mike gave a touching tribute to Ginny and thanked the Mahaska Health nurses and care team for the support their family received: “The Hospice Serenity House not only supports the patient who is being cared for, but the whole family. My family and I are so very thankful and grateful for the team at Mahaska Health, and all they did to help care for Ginny. By doing so, they cared for us too.”

“Our Serenity Hospice House is a beacon of humanity and care. By having our annual Run in the Sun 5K and 2K race this year, we were still able to promote our responsibility for quality care in our community,” shared Mahaska Health Foundation Director, Ann Frost

“Families are thankful for the expert care that they receive from the Mahaska Health Hospice Team for their spouse, sibling, child, or family member, and that the professional, caring, comfortable advice and support that our team provides is invaluable,” stated Frost.

“Our 10th Annual Run in the Sun had 46 sponsors, over 50 volunteers helping the weeks leading up to the event, and day of, and over 260 runners and walkers who enjoyed the great weather and support of a loved one” stated Dr. Mark Zacharjasz, Hospice Medical Director, “We are extremely grateful to the community for their continued support of our Serenity House and the families we serve.”

Thank you again to our community and our sponsors for the 2021 Run in the Sun! We are excited for next year’s event! To see a full list of sponsors for Run in the Sun, pictures and more, please check out our website at www.mahaskahealth.org or at www.mahaskahealth.org/mahaska-health-foundation/

Mahaska Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose commitment is to continue to raise funds and awareness to meet needs the needs of patients and families and assist in supporting services and care teams that provide compassionate care to families who need it the most.

You can reach Ann Frost, Foundation Director, at 641.672.3361 or email her at afrost@mahaskahealth.org