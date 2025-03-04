Zell Notches First Career Setter of the Week Laurel

Oskaloosa–Brady Zell (Fr., Wales, Wis., Business Management) helped the Statesmen to a big road upset last week, and he was rewarded by earning the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week award Monday, presented by Molten.

The freshman is now a first-time weekly recipient. His award win comes after William Penn went 2-0 last week, including upsetting No. 4 Grand View last Tuesday.

In the upset, Zell assisted on 44 of WPU’s kills, while also recording 12 digs for a double-double. Additionally, he finished with two kills and two blocks.

Zell then tallied 37 assists in a sweep of Graceland last Saturday.

For the year, Zell has recorded 415 assists (10.38 per set) along with 10 kills, three aces, 74 digs (1.85 per set), and 22 blocks (three solos, 19 assists).

The award is the second for WPU this year.