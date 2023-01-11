WPU Women Remain in Top Five, Men Move Up

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen bowling teams enter the second half of their campaigns in contention nationally as the third NAIA RPI polls were released Monday.

The William Penn women slid a few spots, but are still in the top five at #5 at .651. The navy and gold are also 21st in the USBC rankings with 2,588 points. St. Francis (Ill.) is the NAIA’s new #1 at .686, while Wichita State (Kan.) tops the USBC standings (4,389 points).

The Statesmen men picked up a few spots since the last rating and are now 16th in the NAIA (.567) and 49th in the USBC (2,210 points). Tennessee Southern has claimed the top position in the NAIA at .669, while Pikeville (Ky.) is first in the USBC with 4,666 points.

Alexis Lake (Sr., Kaysville, Utah, Nursing) leads the women with a 189.3 average (27 games), while Jayson Miner (Silvis, Ill., Business Management) guides the men with a 216.1 average (27 games).

William Penn travels to Addison, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to compete in the Kegel Midwest Collegiate Classic.