Second Weekly Accolade to Zell

Oskaloosa–Brady Zell (So., Wales, Wis., Business Management) strung together three solid outings last week en route to being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week Monday, presented by BoxOut Sports.

Zell collected his second award of 2026 (third career honor) after leading William Penn to a 3-0 record last week.

The sophomore recorded a total of 119 assists for an average of 10.82 per set. He managed 18 digs, six blocks, and four kills as well.

After 26 assists against Clarke last Tuesday and 37 versus Missouri Baptist last Friday, the setter recorded 56 assists in last Saturday’s matchup with Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

For the year, Zell has amassed 724 assists, 122 digs, 33 blocks, and six aces.

The award is the third of the season for WPU.