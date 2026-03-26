West Earns POW Award

Oskaloosa–Xzavion West (Sr., Guthrie, Ky., Psychology) started his outdoor campaign with a bang, and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week Monday, presented by WinWon Technologies.

West picked up his fourth weekly laurel of the year (fifth of his career) after a trio of high placements at the Grand View Viking Relays last Saturday.

The senior’s day was highlighted by a school-record and automatic-qualifying hammer throw of 203-11.

West also claimed silver in the shot put at 52-5.25 and bronze in the discus at 141-2.

The senior currently leads both the Heart and NAIA in the hammer throw. He is also first on the Heart’s shot put list (seventh nationally) and fourth among the conference’s discus throwers.

The award is the sixth of the season for WPU.