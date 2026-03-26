Statesmen of the Week: Everett Breniser and Nikolle Kussatz

Oskaloosa–Men’s lacrosse player Everett Breniser (So., Centennial, Colo., Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management) and women’s shotgun sports athlete Nikolle Kussatz (Jr., Leighton, Iowa, Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of March 16-22.

Breniser helped William Penn to a 28-2 victory over Ottawa (Kan.) last Saturday. The sophomore scored three goals and tallied 10 assists, finishing just one assist shy of the school record. He also collected one ground ball.

Kussatz had a strong showing at the ACUI National Championship last week, finishing in 29th place in the Female High Overall Athlete standings with a score of 526-for-600. The junior’s week was highlighted by a 99-for-100 effort in Trap, leading her to second place in the Open class. Kussatz was also runner-up in the Open class in Doubles Skeet at 95-for-100.

Kussatz posted a 93-for-100 Skeet score as well.