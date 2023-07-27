WPU Selected Fourth in Heart North

Oskaloosa–Under new leadership, the Statesmen football team has been picked to be in the middle of the pack as the 2023 Heart of America Athletic Conference Coaches’ Polls were released recently.

William Penn, which was 3-7 (1-4 North) last year, is projected to finish fourth in the North Division with 14 points. Head Coach Marc Benavidez is in his first year at the helm of the Statesmen gridiron program.

Grand View is expected to earn the North crown with 24 points and four first-place votes. Peru State is next with 19 points and the final first-place vote.

Culver-Stockton is also ahead of the navy and gold with 15 points, while Graceland (13) and Clarke (7) complete the North standings.

Benedictine tops the South Division with 25 points and five first-place nods, while MidAmerica Nazarene is in the runner-up spot with 20 points and the last first-place vote.

Baker (18), Missouri Valley (11), Heart newcomer Missouri Baptist (10), and Central Methodist (6) round out the South poll.

Champions from both divisions earn at automatic berth to the NAIA Football Championship Series which will begin on November 18.

William Penn’s 10-game campaign begins in St. Louis, Mo. on September 2 against Missouri Baptist. WPU opens its home slate on September 9 against Missouri Valley, one of five contests at Statesmen Community Stadium this fall. Homecoming is set for October 21 against Peru State, while Senior Day will be November 11 versus Graceland.

2023 Heart North Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First Place Votes)

1. Grand View–24 (4)

2. Peru State–19 (1)

3. Culver-Stockton–15

4. William Penn–14

5. Graceland–13

6. Clarke–7

2023 Heart South Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First Place Votes)

1. Benedictine–25 (5)

2. MidAmerica Nazarene–20 (1)

3. Baker–18

4. Missouri Valley–11

5. Missouri Baptist–10

6. Central Methodist–6