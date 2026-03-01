WPU Remains Sixth in Newest Rating

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s volleyball team is holding its same ranking as two weeks ago as the NAIA released its second top-15 poll Wednesday.

WPU (7-3, 4-2 Heart) is still No. 6 in the country with 70 points.

A whopping nine of the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s 14 schools are found in this week’s poll, led by No. 3 Park. Missouri Valley (No. 5), Mount Mercy (No. 11), and Morningside (No. 14) are also in the top 15. Additionally, Dordt (No. 17), Missouri Baptist (No. 18), Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 20), and Grand View (No. 21) are in the receiving votes area.

The Master’s (Calif.) is again first in the country with 100 points and all seven first-place votes. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second, while Campbellsville (Ky.) is fourth.

William Penn travels to Lamoni next Tuesday to face Graceland in Heart play at 7 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Volleyball Rating No. 2 — February 25, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. The Master’s (Calif.) (7)

2. Saint Xavier (Ill.)

3. Park (Mo.)

4. Campbellsville (Ky.)

5. Missouri Valley

6. William Penn

7. St. Thomas (Fla.)

8. Lourdes (Ohio)

9. Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

10. Westcliff (Calif.)

11. Mount Mercy

11. Ottawa (Ariz.)

13. Bethel (Ind.)

14. Morningside

15. Reinhardt (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Oakland City (Ind.) 16, Dordt 15, Missouri Baptist 12, Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Grand View 8, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) 3.