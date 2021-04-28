WPU Places Eighth at Heart Tourney

Raymore, Mo.–The Statesmen men’s golf team closed out its 2020-2021 season by facing off with its league foes at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships Monday and Tuesday.

William Penn finished eighth out of 11 teams with a three-round score of 998 (333-340-325) at the par-72 Golf Club at Creekmoor. #24 Grand View held off Mount Mercy by three strokes for the team title with a final tally of 915 (312-301-302).

Felipe Gomez of Missouri Valley and Mount Mercy’s Kaleb Hagge tied for first at 223, but Gomez won the tiebreaker to join Grand View at the NAIA National Championship next month in Silvis, Ill.

Andrew Lallier (Jr., Algona, Iowa) looked like the would contend for the individual medalist honor early on, leading the 54-player field with an even-par 72, sitting three strokes ahead after 18 holes. His scorecard was highlighted by a great run on the back nine as he birdied the 11th and 12th holes and also recorded an eagle on Hole 13.

Unfortunately, he carded an 83 in the second round and another 83 in the final round to tie for 16th at 238. Lallier birdied one hole in the third round.

Spencer Tucker (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Business Management) also ended up at 238, but had a much different route to get there as he recorded scores of 82, 80, and 76. His tournament run included four birdies.

Austin Hafner (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa), who tallied two birdies at the Championships, was next in a tie for 38th at 252 (83-90-79).

Also with two birdies on both of their cards, David Decker (Grad., Peyton, Colo., Physical Education) was 48th at 271 (96-87-88), while Ethan Kaiser (Sr., Belle Plaine, Iowa, Elementary Education) was 50th at 279 (97-95-87).

The tournament ends the playing careers of Decker and Kaiser.