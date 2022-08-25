WPU Offering Multiple Ticket Plans, Including Family-Friendly Pricing

Oskaloosa–The William Penn Athletics Department is excited to announce that it has expanded its ticket options for the 2022-2023 school year.

Most Statesmen programs enjoyed their highest attendance marks in history last year and many contests have been at or near capacity. William Penn sporting events have been, and will continue to be, fan-friendly entertainment and now they will come at a reduced cost for fans.

“We are proud of our fan-friendly and entertaining game environments and want to continue to create opportunities for fans to come and support the Statesmen,” William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “Entertainment for families is as expensive as it has ever been, so we wanted to provide them with different options so they can attend games and have fun, including free admission for kids 12 and under and single-game family passes with fun extras. We take great pride in being Oskaloosa’s college team and creating special game-day environments that are engaging for all ages.”

Families can purchase a single-game family pass, which will include four tickets and a free popcorn.

While all-sports season passes can be purchased for $150 for the first pass ($75 for the second, three and more are $50), season tickets will be available by sport as well.

Football season tickets (includes reserved seating) will be $40 (six games), while women’s volleyball will be $60 (15 matches, including the Jimmy Johns Classic). The price for soccer (men’s and women’s combined, 19 total games) season tickets is set at $50.

Looking towards the winter, basketball season passes (men’s and women’s combined, 27 total games) will cost $80 and wrestling (men’s and women’s combined, nine total events) will cost $30. Spring sport ticket packages will be released before Christmas.

Single-game tickets for football and basketball will cost $8 for general admission (other costs listed below), while women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s wrestling will be $6 for general admission. There are also single-game ticket discounts for alumni, senior citizens, and middle and high school students.