Hot, dry weather keeps Iowa crops ahead of schedule

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

July 20, 2026

Temperatures across Iowa were, on average, more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit above the climatological normal over the past week, and the statewide average precipitation was near zero according to the weather and crop report from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for July 13 through July 19.

The abnormally dry and hot temperatures, for a second week in a row, helped Iowa corn to continue to tassel and silk across the state. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 72% of corn acres were silking during the reporting period, which is 14 percentage points ahead of the 2025 corn crop.

Soybeans are also ahead of last year, with 70% blooming and 34% setting pods – both 3 percentage points ahead of the crop at this time last year.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said forecasts show a chance for thunderstorms in the coming week and a “shift to more seasonal temperatures.”

“While the stretch of sunshine allowed farmers to make good progress baling hay and with other fieldwork, many areas of the state would benefit from rainfall as crops continue through critical stages of development,” Naig said in a statement.

According to the report, 39% of oats have been harvested in the state and the crop rated 83% good to excellent.

Corn rated 80% good to excellent and 8% of the crop reached the dough stage as of the reporting period. Soybeans rated 79% good to excellent.

With the lack of precipitation — State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported a statewide average of 0.06 inch for the week — areas of moderate drought expanded in western parts of the state.

According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 11% of the state was in moderate drought conditions.

The percent of topsoil rated as having adequate moisture declined 10% from the week prior, to 63% adequate moisture. Subsoil moisture conditions also declined from 69% adequate the previous reporting period, to 65% adequate in the most recent report.

Parts of Iowa, especially in the east, saw hazy skies Sunday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Outlooks from the National Weather Service show temperature averages “leaning above” normal and precipitation amounts “near normal” across Iowa for the week.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com.