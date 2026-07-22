Oskaloosa to Host Junior League Softball Regional Tournament

Oskaloosa is getting ready to welcome young softball players and their families from all over the central United States. The team that wins the tournament will get to play in the Junior League Softball World Series.

The Junior League Softball Central Region Tournament runs from Thursday, July 23, through Monday, July 27, at the John F. Lacey Recreation Complex. This is the first time Oskaloosa has hosted this event.

State champion teams from Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, and Iowa will be coming to Oskaloosa. There will also be a host team made up of players from Oskaloosa and other Mahaska County towns.

The Iowa state champion team comes from the Appanoose County and Centerville area. The Mahaska County team includes players from Oskaloosa, Eddyville, Twin Cedars, and North Mahaska.

Junior League Softball is a Little League program for girls ages 12 to 14. Some of the older players in this tournament have already played varsity softball in high school.

The team that wins the regional tournament will advance to the Junior League Softball World Series, held August 2-8 in Kirkland, Washington.

Tournament Expected to Bring Hundreds of Visitors

About 150 players and roughly 500 family members and fans are expected to visit Oskaloosa for the tournament.

MaKenzie Burk, general manager of the Mahaska Community Recreation Foundation, said the event is a great opportunity for the community to show its recreation facilities to visitors from around the region.

Visitors are expected to help the local economy by staying in town, eating at restaurants, and shopping at local businesses.

Burk said Little League representatives visited Oskaloosa in October and were impressed by the Lacey Recreation Complex. She pointed out that not every community has fields, lighting, and equipment as good as what Oskaloosa offers.

The softball fields have Musco lighting that can create light shows during games. The complex also has video boards, and the semifinal and championship games will be played on a new turf field.

Organizers plan to use the lighting and video boards during the championship game to give the players an experience similar to a professional softball game.

Players to Take Part in Community Activities

The tournament’s first games begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Later that day, teams will go downtown for a welcome celebration and a player parade during Oskaloosa’s annual Sweet Corn Serenade.

Teams will be introduced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the Oskaloosa City Square. Players and their families can enjoy food, music, and other activities at the community event. There are also plans for players to spend time together off the field, including a movie night, racing events, and a Sunday celebration.

Burk said these activities will help players meet people from other states, make new friends, and learn more about Oskaloosa and the area.

The tournament will also give local young people who are not playing a chance to get involved. High school students will help announce games, keep score, and take care of other tournament jobs.

Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt said the tournament is a great way for the community to come together and welcome the players and their families. Organizers hope visitors leave with good memories of Oskaloosa and want to return in the future.

Tournament Schedule

All games will take place at the John F. Lacey Recreation Complex.

Thursday, July 23: 10 a.m. and noon

Friday, July 24: 10 a.m. and noon

Saturday, July 25: 10 a.m. and noon

Sunday, July 26: Semifinal games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Monday, July 27: Championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will be played under the lights on the new William Penn softball field. The winner will represent the Central Region at the Junior League Softball World Series in Washington.

If you are interested in volunteering during the tournament, you can contact MCRF through their Facebook page.