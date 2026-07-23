Oskaloosa Seals Time Capsule to Mark America’s 250th Anniversary

Twenty-two envelopes filled with local memories will remain sealed until 2076

On Tuesday, July 21, the Oskaloosa Public Library held a ceremony to seal a time capsule, helping preserve a piece of the community’s history as part of America’s 250th anniversary.

The time capsule holds 22 sealed envelopes from residents, organizations, churches, businesses, and public agencies. Inside are personal memories, photographs, family trees, local stories, and other items chosen for future generations.

Bates Funeral Chapel donated the time capsule.

The idea for the project started when a community member asked if the city or one of its departments would organize a time capsule for the anniversary. The library took on the project since preserving history is a key part of what it does.

Library staff asked people to send in information they wanted future residents to see. Each envelope was sealed before the ceremony and labeled with the name of the person or group who submitted it. The contents stayed private during the event.

People and groups from all over the community took part. Participants included the Oskaloosa Public Library, Oskaloosa Police Department, United Way of Mahaska County, College Avenue Friends Church, True Bank, TD&T CPAs and Advisors, and several local families and residents.

City Manager Shawn Metcalf and Mayor David Krutzfeldt spoke to the crowd before sealing the capsule.

Metcalf called 2026 a busy time in Oskaloosa’s history. He talked about downtown planning, neighborhood improvements, new housing, infrastructure projects, and support for local businesses.

He shared a message for future residents, hoping that Oskaloosa will always value community strength, small-town pride, and the goal of making the city a great place to live, work, and play.

Krutzfeldt said the capsule lets people in 2026 send a message to Oskaloosa residents 50 years from now. He believes its contents will show what mattered to people and what they hoped for the future.

The mayor encouraged young people at the ceremony to come back when the capsule is opened. They could help tell the story of how Oskaloosa changed over the 50 years.

Krutzfeldt said he hopes future residents will see that Oskaloosa stayed friendly, creative, and active. He also highlighted the community’s support for its economy, schools, and the arts.

A plaque next to the capsule identifies it as the Oskaloosa Public Library’s America 250 Time Capsule. It notes that the capsule was sealed on July 21, 2026, and will be opened on July 4, 2076.

The ceremony ended with the capsule being sealed and everyone gathering for a group photo. Library staff thanked those who submitted materials and attended the event.

Now, the capsule will carry a piece of Oskaloosa’s story to the residents who open it during America’s 300th anniversary.