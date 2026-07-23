Musco Invests in Future with New 34,000 Square-Meter Manufacturing Facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Musco’s newest facility will manufacture lighting solutions that support projects ranging from youth recreation fields to major sporting venues across the region.

July 21, 2026

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA – Musco recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The 5,600 square-meter (60,300-square-foot) building includes manufacturing, office space, and a 34,000 square-meter (six-acre) yard for shipping, receiving, and inventory.

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and MODON, the authority for industrial cities and technology zones, provided invaluable support to Musco in establishing this new facility. They facilitated introductions to suitable industrial zones, coordinated with local authorities, and provided guidance through licensing and regulatory processes.

“This investment in our team and facilities supports Saudi Arabia’s focus on recreation and sports as a key part of their future,” said Musco CEO Jeff Rogers. “We’re especially honored to be a part of building youth recreation across the country because we know it offers so many important life lessons.”

Onsite manufacturing is underway, with the Musco team reaching several milestones already this year. In March, they successfully built the first electrical component enclosure that will be installed at the King Abdulaziz Horse Center in Riyadh. This factory-assembled pre-wired cabinet houses the necessary drivers and control gear for the lighting systems and is a core component of Musco’s Light-Structure System™ poles. The first fixtures manufactured at the Dammam facility came off the production line in June.

“I’m excited about the opportunities our new facility will provide,” Rogers shared. “Musco has been involved in lighting projects in Saudia Arabia, and this location expands our team and capabilities in our first manufacturing facility in the Middle East Region.” Musco lighting solutions can be found at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, King Fahd Sports City Stadium, King Abdulaziz Equestrian, and Al Jawhara Stadium.

With the World Cup hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2034, Musco is working with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to support youth soccer development across the country. As part of this initiative, a Musco Mini-Pitch™ modular system was commissioned in February at the Al-Samhaniah Field in Diriyah.

Designed to create safer places to play in areas with limited space, each Musco Mini‑Pitch™ system serves an average of 10,000 kids every year. Additional pitches are planned to further support youth development and recreation across the region.