Mahaska Health Invites Community to 15th Annual Run in the Sun

Mahaska Health Foundation invites the community to join the 15th Annual Run in the Sun on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa.

The annual fundraiser benefits Hospice Serenity House, helping provide compassionate end-of-life care and support for patients and families across southeast Iowa. Check-in opens at 7:00 a.m., opening ceremonies begin at 8:00 a.m., and the 5K run and 2K walk will follow. After the race, families are invited to stay for the Kids Fun Run, inflatables, a foam pit, face painting, vendor booths, and refreshments.

Each year, Run in the Sun honors a family whose loved one received care through Hospice Serenity House. This year, the family of Coach Jerry Staton is the featured family. Jerry’s wife, Sharon, and their children, Jeff, Wendy, and Stacey, are sharing his story while inviting the community to help other families access the same compassionate hospice care their family received.

Participants can register online through July 31 or register the morning of the event. Packet pickup will be available before the race beginning at 7:00 a.m. The professionally timed 5K includes chip timing, with awards presented to the top overall male and female finishers and the top three finishers in each age division. The 2K walk is open to participants of all ages and abilities.

Proceeds from Run in the Sun benefit Mahaska Health Foundation and Hospice Serenity House, helping provide expert hospice care and support for patients and their families throughout the region.

“We’re grateful to everyone who participates in Run in the Sun each year,” said Amanda Doud, Mahaska Health Foundation Director. “Every runner, walker, volunteer, sponsor, and donor helps Hospice Serenity House provide compassionate care for patients and their families.”

For registration information, sponsorship opportunities, or to volunteer, visit mahaskahealth.org/run2026.