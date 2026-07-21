Basketball Alum Competing Overseas as Graduate Student

Oskaloosa–Former William Penn men’s basketball player Marcus “Kemba” Bell has followed his athletic dreams to a foreign country, and is earning a degree in the process.

Bell, who graduated from William Penn in 2024 with a degree in Wellness and Recreation, recently finished his first season in the British Championship Basketball league. He plays for the University of West England (Bristol, England) as a graduate student who is earning a Master’s degree.

The team secured its league’s title with an 8-2 record to earn a promotion in the BCB. As a member of the UWE squad, Bell averaged five points, six rebounds, and five assists, headlined by a 22-point effort against Cornwall.

“I love the culture out there; everyone is very welcoming, friendly, and helpful,” Bell said. “Even though I am attending school like at William Penn, it is a bit more challenging because we are forced to be independent. We only practice a couple times a week, so it is a lot more on us to prepare ourselves for the games.”

Post-graduate studies were always in the cards for Bell, but doing so internationally only became an option after speaking with fellow Statesmen alum Erica Martin (women’s basketball and women’s track and field).

“Erica was the mastermind behind the ins and the outs, so flowers to her,” Bell said. “I wanted to get a Master’s because I didn’t feel accomplished enough to go into the coaching/playing side. Then when Erica mentioned I could get my Master’s and play, while getting overseas exposure, I was super interested. It just felt like a great second chance.”

Bell started his graduate work in International Management, but will be transitioning into Sports Management.

A team captain at WPU his senior year, Bell is looking to stretch this great opportunity as long as he can.

“When you graduate with a Master’s degree in England, you receive a visa that allows you to stay in the country for an additional two years to work,” Bell said. “God willing, I will have another good season and I can continue to play. If not, I will put my degree to use and coach either in England or just somewhere internationally.”