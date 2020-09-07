WPU Denied Opening-Day Win on Late Goal

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s soccer team played even with a tough Jamestown side for most of the hot and blustery afternoon, but unfortunately could not come up with the big goal down the stretch in a 1-0 season-opening, non-conference loss Sunday.

William Penn (0-1), outshot just 13-10, tallied just three tries at the goal prior to halftime with a pair coming on goal by Zolique Samuel (So., Saint George, Antigua and Barbado).

The Jimmies (2-0) managed five shots themselves in the opening period, but were also denied. The contest remained scoreless into the waning minutes, but at the 82:58 mark, the visitors got on the board and were able to hold on.

Lillyan Kuga-Fountain (So., Thornton, Colo.) just missed on a chance to knot the game with a little over two minutes remaining and the Statesmen were saddled with the loss.

Samuel, Taylor Witthauer (Fr., Vancouver, Wash.), and Kaitlin Falaney (So., Ottawa, Ill.) each posted a team-best two shots, while defensively, Katja Bierman (Fr., Colorado Springs, Colo.) gobbled up six saves in her collegiate debut.

“I am so proud of how hard the ladies worked for each other today,” Head Coach Jack Hartley said. “While the result did not go in our favor, I cannot fault the work ethic and attitude of every single one of them. This was definitely a promising start for us and something we can build on in the future.”