WPU Continues to Shine at William Penn Invitational

Oskaloosa–The William Penn competitive dance team left it all on the floor Sunday, securing impressive finishes of third and second place in a highly-competitive field as it hosted a pair of competitions.

After reworking their routine during the week, the Statesmen delivered two outstanding performances, scoring 77.8 points in the William Penn Classic for third place and then 77.9 points in the William Penn Invitational for second place.

Graceland claimed first place in both rounds with scores of 84.2 and 84.1, respectively.

“These girls performed their best routines of the season! We made a lot of adjustments this week to elevate our performance, and they embraced every change like true champions. It was evident on the floor,” said Head Coach Abby Reynolds. “I couldn’t be prouder of how this team—both the performers and alternates—came together to push this routine to the next level. These athletes are something special, and I can’t wait to see what we do at conference!”

Next Up: The Statesmen head to Olathe, Kansas to compete in the Heart Championship Saturday.