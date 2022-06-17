Wood & Stephens Score Breakthrough Wins At SIS

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Racing action went on Wednesday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway despite a late afternoon rain shower. The rain made for a little extra packing on the racing surface but the racing action started on time and the final checkered of the night waved prior to 10 pm.

The Midstate Machine Stock Car main event saw Nathan Wood break a drought of nearly two seasons since the 52 of Wood visited victory lane. The feature saw Wood take the lead on the third circuit and go on to hold off a late race challenge by Nathan Ballard. Wood stated in victory lane, “ we have had a good car all year but we just haven’t been able to get a win, second place is getting old.”

Brad Stephens also broke a long dry spell by winning the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock main event. Stephens was able to break loose from a pack of contenders near the midway point of the feature and get out front. A late race caution bunched the field but Stephens was able to maintain the lead and score the win ahead of Aaron Martin and Trevor Tanner.

Curtis VanDerWal scored the win in the Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmod feature by holding off fellow Oskalaoosa competitor Carter VanDenberg. VanDerWal commented in victory lane “ this car is a 2007 chassis, next month it will be old enough to drive itself to the track.” The old car worked to perfection on Wednesday night, Kyle Harwood followed VanDenberg across the finish line in third.

Terry Bickford scored his fourth feature win in five nights of racing in 2022 at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Bickford topped the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact feature. Bickford raced to the win ahead of Bob Hayes and Seth Meinders.

Ben Woods made a move with two laps to go in the Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprint Car feature, going to the high side in turn two Woods was able to move from third to the lead and went on to take the win ahead of Doug Sylvester and Jonathan Hughes.

Next Wednesday, June 22nd will be Bill & Rays Bike night at the races. Always a very popular night, several kids will be heading home with a brand new bicycle. Hot laps will take tot the track at 7:15pm with racing to follow.

Southern Iowa Speedway Feature Results (top 5) Wednesday,June 15

Midstate Machine Stock Cars

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

33T Trevor Tanner-Knoxville

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

77 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

1V Curtis VanDerWal-Oskaloosa

7V Carter Vanderberg-Oskaloosa

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

8T Tony Johnson-Oskaloosa

04 Trent Orwig-Ottumwa

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

63B Terry Bickford-Shannon City

0 Bob Hayes-New Sharon

16 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

2H James Haring-Oskaloosa

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

Clow Valve Company Non-Wing Sprints

11 Ben Woods-Newton

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

71 Robert Bell-Colfax