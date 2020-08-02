Woman Injured In Hit-And-Run

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office have taken Wayne “Chopper” Ellsworth into custody late Saturday afternoon near Crystal Heights Care Center.

According to the Oskaloosa Police Department Facebook Page, Ellsworth was wanted “in connection with a hit and run involving serious injuries that occurred this morning just after 6 a.m. near the 1300 block of A Ave W.”

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 46-year-old Wayne Ellsworth was southbound on North L Street just north of A Avenue West in Oskaloosa when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the west sidewalk.

Megan Marie Farver, age 31, was transported to Mercy Hospital by helicopter.

The collision remains under investigation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.