Woman Injured In Hit-And-Run

According to the Oskaloosa Police Department Wayne “Chopper” Ellsworth was the person taken into custody near Crystal Heights Care Center late Saturday afternoon.
He was wanted “in connection with a hit and run involving serious injuries that occurred this morning just after 6 a.m. near the 1300 block of A Ave W.”
Submitted photo

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 46-year-old Wayne Ellsworth was southbound on North L Street just north of A Avenue West in Oskaloosa when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the west sidewalk.

Megan Marie Farver, age 31, was transported to Mercy Hospital by helicopter.

The collision remains under investigation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

