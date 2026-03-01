Williams Starts WPU Career with POW Win

Oskaloosa–Harley Williams (Sr., Edmonton, Alberta, Political Science) got right down to business as a newly-minted Statesmen, and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week Monday, presented by Tarkett Sports.

Williams notched his first weekly award after leading William Penn to a 29-0 win over Ottawa (Kan.) last Monday.

The transfer was an offensive juggernaut, scoring nine goals with one assist, while also collecting one ground ball and one caused turnover. Williams, who scored on 60% of his attempts (9-for-15), tallied six goals in the first quarter alone and had eight (with one assist) by halftime.

The weekly laurel is the first for WPU this year.