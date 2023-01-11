William Penn Succumbs to Graceland in Heart Matchup

Lamoni–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team fell short in its return to league action, falling to Graceland 30-10 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Tuesday.

WPU (5-4, 3-3 Heart) won just two matches, but went the distance in all but one bout.

125-pounder Jeffery Myers (Fr., Yelm, Wash., Education) put the visitors on the board right away by pinning Denias Johnson in 2:11.

Unfortunately, the Yellowjackets answered with three consecutive victories before 157-pounder Steven Skewes (So., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) shut out Invi Bella 10-0 for a major decision to cut the deficit to 13-10.

The rest of the night belonged to GU, however, with Preston Wiest (Sr., Troutsville, Va., Biology) and Matheson Meade (So., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) both providing bright spots with close losses at 165 and 174, respectively.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Atchison, Kan. next Tuesday to face Benedictine in a Heart dual at 7 p.m.

125–Jeffery Myers (W) won by fall over Denias Johnson, 2:11 (6-0)

133–Joe Lupton (G) won by major decision over Sabri Sino, 11-3 (6-4)

141–Ryan Anderson (G) won by decision over Noah Aken, 13-8 (6-7)

149–Jax Wenberg (G) won by fall over Brise Bennett, 1:19 (6-13)

157–Steven Skewes (W) won by major decision over Invi Bella, 10-0 (10-13)

165–Mark Leija (G) won by decision over Preston Wiest, 6-5 (10-16)

174–Jeremiah Nyberg (G) won by decision over Matheson Meade, 7-5 (10-19)

184–Cameron Cornman (G) won by major decision over Mason Walters, 14-2 (10-23)

197–John Schuttler (G) won by decision over Branson Bottorff, 8-1 (10-26)

285–David Toese (G) won by major decision over Maxwell Diaz, 12-4 (10-30)