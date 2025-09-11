William Penn Shuts Out Clarke with First-Half Attack

Dubuque–The No. 5 William Penn men’s soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Clarke in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Tuesday evening.

The Statesmen (3-1-2, 1-0-1 Heart) finished with a narrow 13-11 edge in total shots and held an 8-6 advantage in attempts on goal against the #20 Pride (3-1-2, 1-1 Heart).

It didn’t take long for WPU to strike. Just 56 seconds into the match, Jaime Rozalen (Jr., Valencia, Spain, Business Management) found the back of the net off a throw-in to put the Statesmen in front.

The lead doubled in the 20th minute when Will Couch (Jr., Burnley, England, Sports Management) delivered a ball from 30 yards out to Albert Feixas (So., Santa Coloma de Farners, Spain, Exercise Science), who headed it past the Clarke goalkeeper.

William Penn dictated much of the first-half pace, holding a slim 5-4 shooting advantage. The second half was more even, but the Statesmen still managed an 8-7 edge in attempts.

Feixas paced the offense with four shots, while Rozalen recorded three.

In goal, Ryan Walsh-Rowe (Sr., Wexford, Ireland, Business Management) preserved the clean sheet with six saves.

“It was a really good team performance. We used 24 players today, and everyone did their part. We had the making of a really good team—a group that is willing to work for each other,” said Head Coach Joe Minton. “A couple of goals and a clean sheet is always nice, especially away from home against a good team in Clarke.”

Next Up: The Statesmen return to Drost Field to host Central Methodist Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Heart action.

