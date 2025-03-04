William Penn Earns At-Large Bid to NAIA Nationals

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s bowling team will vie for a national title later this month as it earned an at-large bid for the fifth annual NAIA National Championship.

WPU, which earned its fifth bid in program history (four appearances, no event in 2020 due to COVID), collected one of the six at-large spots in the Championship. The event will be held March 20-22 at 5 Star Lanes in Sterling Heights, Mich.

An additional six squads received automatic berths to fill out the 12-team field. The at-large berths were chosen by a selection committee made up of NAIA coaches and administrators.

The Championship begins with 24 Baker games to determine seeding for the double-elimination bracket tournament.

The Statesmen owned a 1-2 record a year ago to place fifth.

For more information on the women’s Championship, go to https://www.naia.org/sports/wbowl/index

Fans can watch the Championship online at https://www.naia.org/watch/index

2024-2025 Qualifiers

Concordia (Mich.)–At-Large

Culver-Stockton (Mo.)–Automatic Qualifier

Lawrence Tech–Automatic Qualifier

Marian (Ind.)–At-Large

Milligan (Tenn.)–At Large

Morningside–Automatic Qualifier

Mount Mercy–At Large

Pikeville (Ky.)–Automatic Qualifier

Saint Xavier (Ill.)–At Large

SCAD Savannah (Ga.)–Automatic Qualifier

Spring Arbor (Mich.)–Automatic Qualifier

William Penn–At-Large