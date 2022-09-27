William Penn Claims Gold at Wartburg Event

Cedar Falls–The Statesmen shotgun sports returned to its winning ways as it took home the Wartburg Invitational title Saturday and Sunday.

WPU was first out of seven teams with a total score of 1,410-for-1,500. It is the program’s second win of the season.

The navy and gold started Saturday with a title in Trap at 495-for-500, holding off runner-up Wartburg by three targets.

Dominick Ver Meer (Jr., Pella, Iowa) and Mathew Brindley (So., Earlham, Iowa, Industrial Technology) both connected on all 100 of their attempts, while Ver Meer defeated his teammate in a shoot-off. KayLynn Sieber (So., Marshall, Minn., Biology) was the top female at 98-for-100, while Raylee Bishop (So., Ankeny, Iowa, Engineering) finished at 97-for-100.

William Penn wrapped up Saturday with another win, claiming the Skeet discipline at 491-for-500 and again topping Wartburg (480-for-500). Brindley and Colten Uitermarkt (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Master’s of Organizational Leadership) both ended up 100-for-100; Brindley bettered his teammate this time around in the shoot-off for the crown. Bishop headed all female shooters at 97-for-100 as well.

The squads endured a blustery Sunday with WPU taking one final title, winning the Sporting Clays event at 436-for-500. Wartburg was second once again at 433-for-500.

Overall, Ver Meer won the male High Overall Athlete award at 287-for-300, while Bishop earned the female HOA honor at 281-for-300.

Brindley and Uitermarkt finished the weekend at 282-for-300, while Ian Broadway (Fr., Racine, Wis., Biology) also had a strong showing at 278-for-300.

“The team had a much better performance this weekend,” Head Coach Steve Heaton said. “I am starting to see the balance come together. We have some minor details to work on in practice this week, but overall it was a great weekend for the team.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Brainard, Neb. Saturday and Sunday to compete in the Concordia Invitational.