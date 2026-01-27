William Penn Battles at Iowa Meet

Iowa City–A small contingent of Statemen track and field athletes competed at the Iowa Larry Wieczorek Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Micah Mills (Jr., Houston, Texas, Psychology) topped the navy and gold efforts by placing fifth in the triple jump at 46-4.

Youssef Hamed (Jr., Al Wakrah, Qatar, Business Management), who was sixth in the 60-meter dash (6.80 seconds), and Xzavion West (Sr., Guthrie, Ky., Psychology), who was 10th in the weight throw (58-10), also finished in the top 10.

Additionally, Sean Knockel (Sr., New Sharon, Iowa, Physical Education) finished 13th in the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.13 seconds.

Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) headlined the women’s team with a 14th-place effort in the 60 in 7.75 seconds.

“With the group that we brought, we had some good things and some things we need to work on,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “It was fun for them and us to see some really good competition. We just need to keep grinding at practice and staying healthy, and we are going to see some good things moving forward overall.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Grinnell next Saturday to compete in the Grinnell Invitational.