William Penn Announces Promotions Within Athletics Department

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the promotions of two members of the Statesmen Athletics department.

Director of Sports Medicine Abu Ibrahim has been elevated to Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, while Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Aleesha Cleaver will now also have Senior Women’s Administrator added to her title.

Ibrahim’s additional duties will revolve around some budget oversight, overseeing and implementing all drug testing, working to create a vertically integrated relationship between Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance, while also serving on additional committees.

Cleaver’s additional duties will include some budget oversight, overseeing new employee onboarding and training, helping organize and implement processes, while also assisting Assistant Athletic Director Blake Sandquist with athletic compliance and student packets.

“Abu and Coach Cleaver have demonstrated an uncommon commitment to the mission of our University and in our efforts to create an athletic department of the future at WPU,” Rule said. “They have volunteered to take on important administrative functions during our response to COVID-19 and have been key figures in helping uniquely prepare WPU to return to play. Their leadership and ability to exhibit an understanding of the big picture are going to be assets to our administrative team, our Athletic department, and the University.”