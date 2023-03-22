William Penn Again 11th Nationally

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s lacrosse team split its last two contests and remains in the same spot nationally as the NAIA released its second top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (6-4) continues to hold an unofficial ranking of #11 with 38 points.

William Penn is one of four teams from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the poll. Mount Vernon Nazarene is the lone team in the top 10, moving up to #8, while St. Ambrose (#13) and Benedictine (#17) again join WPU in the receiving votes section.

Keiser (Fla.) is still first in the country with 98 points and all eight first-place votes. Indiana Tech, Reinhardt (Ga.), Cumberlands (Ky.), and Webber International (Fla.) round out the top five.

William Penn travels to Upland, Ind. Thursday to take on Taylor in non-conference play at 2 p.m. (Central)