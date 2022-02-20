William Edward Simmons

William Edward Simmons, 67, of Union, Missouri, and formerly of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Ed was born December 28, 1954, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Donald and Carolyn (Silvers) Simmons.

Growing up the family lived all over the United States and Guam as his father was serving in the military. The family settled in Iowa in 1965.

Ed graduated from Des Moines Technical School in 1974. He furthered his education at William Penn College earning a degree in Business Management. On December 10, 1977, he was united in marriage to Anna Biehn. To this union a son, Aaron Levi was born. They later divorced.

Ed was a highly skilled carpenter who enjoyed designing and building. He adored his family and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. His hobbies included computer design, building and remodeling homes, and gardening. He also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.

On June 24, 2017, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia McDonald.

His family includes his wife, Tricia Simmons of Union, Missouri; a son, Aaron Simmons of Oskaloosa; two grandchildren, William and RaeLee Simmons of Blakesburg, Iowa; four stepchildren: Allen (& Tyna) Chesser, Kyle McCauley, Amy (& Chelsea) McCauley, and Shelby McCauley; and seven step grandchildren all of St. Louis; a brother, Kenny Simmons of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a sister, Linda (& Gary) Rupperecht of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews, including Matthew Simmons whom he thought of as a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Carolyn; two sisters, Patricia Simmons and Theresa Wales.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Darren Melton officiating.

As was William’s wish his body will be cremated following the funeral service. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Saturday morning from 9 until service time at 11 in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the family or Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.

