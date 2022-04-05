Wilbur “Willie” Verploegh

January 26, 1934 – April 4, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 88

Wilbur “Willie” Verploegh, 88, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehab Center in Oskaloosa. He was born January 26, 1934, in Eddyville, Iowa, the son of Christian and Gertrude Cornelison Verploegh.

Early on Willie helped his dad on the family farm where they farmed with horses. He attended country school and went on to graduate from Eddyville High School.

In 1953, he entered the United States Navy. His service in the Navy started at boot camp in San Diego, California. He served as a medic in the infirmary and pharmacy. In 1957, he was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned to Eddyville.

On March 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Donna Essary. To this union two boys were born, Doug and Dennis. Donna died on November 14, 2012, after 50 years of marriage.

Willie worked at Bloom Builders for a short time. In 1959 he started working at Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.) in Pella. He retired from there in 1993, after 34 years of service. In retirement Willie drove school bus for Eddyville School district and worked in the office at Cunningham’s in Oskaloosa, retiring from those roles in 2018.

Willie was a member of the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa, the V.F.W., American Legion Eddyville Post 418, and the Moose Club. He was an active member of the Oskaloosa Eagles where he served in many capacities including BINGO caller over the years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling to Eagles functions, family vacations, and golfing at Elmhurst Country Club.

His family includes his two sons, Doug (& Tawnya) Verploegh and Dennis Verploegh both of Oskaloosa; a grandson, D.J. Verploegh; and a sister, Christina Mich of Oskaloosa; and three step grandchildren, Gary, Teeanna, and Jayden Overton.

In addition to his wife Donna, Willie was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters in law, Angel Verploegh and Gayle Verploegh; three brothers: Hank, John, and Christian Verploegh; a sister, Anna Layman; and a brother-in-law, Carl Mich.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Pastor Andy Watts officiating.

As was Willie’s wish his body will be cremated following the funeral ceremony. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel from two until service at four Sunday afternoon to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Children’s Cancer Connection.

