WARRIORS GO 3-1 AT SHEILA WORLEY INVITE

Sterling, CO – The Indian Hills Volleyball team wrapped up play at the Sheila Worley Invitational with a split on Saturday afternoon to close the weekend with an impressive 3-1 record. The Warriors fell in the opening match 3-0 to host Northeastern Junior College (CO) before taking down Snow College (UT) in a thrilling four-set affair.

After picking up a pair of wins on Friday at the Sheila Worley Invitational, including an impressive 3-2 win over No. 10 nationally ranked New Mexico Military Institute, the Warriors took on No. 6 Northeastern to open the day Saturday, but fell in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20. The Warriors bounced back to close out the tournament in impressive fashion against Snow, closing out the day in four sets – 22-25, 32-30, 25-22, 25-18. Indian Hills moves to 9-6 overall on the year.

In the opening match loss to Northeastern, freshman Sara Van Gisteren (Leuth, Netherlands/Young Talent Academy ROC Nijmegen) led the Warriors with 12 kills on 36 attempts. Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) chipped in eight kills in the loss. Ana Carolina Westerich (Blumenau, Brazil/Colégio Energia) posted a team-high 33 assists and tied for the team lead with 11 digs.

In the first meeting between the two clubs dating back to the 2010 season, Indian Hills and Snow found themselves in a battle from the getgo at the Bank of Colorado Events Center. After an opening set loss, the Warriors battled back to a thrilling 32-30 victory before rattling over two more set wins to close out the match,

As a team, the Warriors totaled 67 kills in the win, the most for a Lyndsey Michel squad since April 2, 2021 where the team totaled 72.

Michalska posted a career-best performance with 25 kills in the win while fellow sophomore Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) also contributed a career-best effort with 21 kills in the win. The Warriors collectively posted a .363 hitting percentage in the win.

Westerich tallied a career-high 55 assists from the setter position to pace the Warrior offense. Freshman Sabrina Nogueira Da Silva (São Paulo, Brazil/Colégio Campos Salles) collected a team-high 19 digs for the Warriors as team totaled a season-best 82 digs against the Badgers.

The Warriors return home for their home debut at the Hellyer Center with a September 12 date vs. Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foe Iowa Western Community College. First serve is set for 7:00 PM.