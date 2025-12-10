WARRIORS DOMINANT IN SEASON OPENER AT WASHBURN

December 08, 2025

Topeka, KS – The Indian Hills Men’s Track & Field squad kicked off its 2025-26 indoor campaign at the Washburn Alumni Invitational Saturday, taking home four first-place finishes in its season debut.

The Warriors saw 12 all-time top-10 marks in school history, including a new school record from freshman Joseph McDonald Jr. (Kingston, NY/Kingston). In total, the Warriors brought home 24 top-10 finishes at the Washburn Alumni Invite, including 15 top-five performances.

McDonald made a splash in his collegiate debut, setting a new Indian Hills school record in the high jump invite with a mark of 2.15 meters. McDonald’s mark, the first to clear seven feet in school history, would have surpassed last year’s national championship mark at the 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor National Championship in Lubbock, TX. McDonald added a runner-up finish in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.26 meters, the third-best mark in program history.

Sophomore Raynier Galvez (Paterson, NY/Passaic County) nearly broke his own school record in the men’s 600-yard run with a time of 1:09.95 to finish atop the leaderboard. A two-time national champion and five-time All-American last season as a freshman, Galvez helped lead a quartet of Warriors finish 1-4 in the event.

Joining Galvez was runner-up Kemarrio Bygrave (Kingston, Jamaica/Jamaica College), third-place finisher Devonni Ferguson (Gouyave, Grenada/Grenada Boys’ Secondary), and fourth-place finisher Kameron Hall (Tallahassee, FL/Rickards). The marks from Bygrave and Ferguson rank fourth and fifth all-time in program history.

Izaiah Loveless (Iowa City, IA/Iowa City West) kicked off his sophomore campaign with a first-place finish in the men’s 200-meter dash with a mark of 21.22, a new personal best effort and a national qualifying mark.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay squad of Justin Gray (Memphis, TN/Southwind), Ferguson, Supreme Muhammad (Rockford, IL/Winnebago), and Galvez took home top honors in the event with a time of 3:10.23, less than four seconds ahead of the Indian Hills B squad of James Kokuro (Joliet, IL/Joliet West), Bygrave, Paul Glon (Aveze, France/Lycee Le Mans sud), and Hall which finishes as runners-up in the event.

The Warriors saw multiple individuals put together strong showings in the jumps events alongside McDonald. Freshman Ousman Saine (Fairfield, IA/Fairfield) placed second overall in the high jump open event with a mark of 1.99 meters, seventh-best in school history. Fellow freshman Dayton LaMar (Denmark, IA/Fort Madison) placed third overall in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.21 meters, fifth-best in school history.

Sophomore Bailey Taig (Perth, Western Australia/Quinn’s Baptist College) produced a new personal-best mark in the men’s mile with a time of 4:23.79 to place fourth overall. Taig’s mark is good enough for ninth all-time in school history.

The Warriors saw four individuals place in the top-seven of the men’s 1,000-meter run, led by freshman Kohlby Newsom (Winfield, IA/Winfield Mt. Union) who placed fourth overall with a time of 2:27.30, good enough for seventh all-time in program history. Freshman Evan Beeler (Farragut, TN/Farragut) produced the eighth-best mark in school history with a time of 2:27.33 to place fifth overall while freshman Brian Kiprop placed sixth overall with a time of 2:27.82, the ninth-best time in Indian Hills history. Quinlan Andrews (River Falls, WI/River Falls) rounded out the Warriors’ scoring with a seventh-place finish.

Sophomore Joseph Cannon (Milwaukee, WI/Rufus King) earned a spot in the finals of the men’s 60-meter dash with a personal-best time of 6.81 in the prelims. Cannon followed up with a seventh-place finish in the finals with a time of 6.85 to hit a national qualifying mark.

Sophomore Harry Momolu (Blackwood, NJ/Fork Union Military Academy) led the Warriors in the 60-meter hurdles, placing fifth overall with a mark of 8.11 followed by freshman Yverson Alexandre (Hillside, NJ/Hillside) who placed sixth overall with a mark of 8.13.

The Warriors return to action Friday, December 12 with the Iowa State Holiday Invitational in Ames, IA.