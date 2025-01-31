WARRIORS CAP UNBEATEN SEASON WITH ROAD WIN

January 30, 2025

Estherville, IA – For the first time in program history, the Indian Hills Men’s Wrestling squad claimed an undefeated dual season as the No. 2 nationally ranked Warriors dropped No. 25 Iowa Lakes Community College 42-7 on the road Thursday night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action.

With the win, Indian Hills caps its dual season with a 10-0 record, including a 6-0 mark in ICCAC duals. The Warriors set a new program record for points in a season with 387, a school record of 38.7 team points per dual on the year. The win also extended the Warriors’ dual win streak to 13 consecutive contests. Indian Hills is now 7-0 all-time vs. the Lakers, having outscored Iowa Lakes 290-74 along the way.

The Lakers struck first with a major decision at 125lbs before the Warriors earned six points for a forfeit victory. Freshman Alan Cordero (Cedartown, GA/Darlington) put together a valiant effort in his first dual action of the year at 141lbs, but fell short in overtime 13-10.

From there on, the Warriors rolled the rest of the way. Keaton Morton (Indianapolis, IN/Perry Meridian) built an early 10-3 lead before securing a fall in 3:54 to give Indian Hils a 12-7 team advantage. Sophomore Brice Coleman (Indianapolis, IN/Indiana Tech), ranked No. 5 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) rankings, wrestled through two scoreless periods before prevailing down the stretch for a 2-0 victory at 157lbs.

Freshman Cinsere Clark (Des Moines, IA/Valley) made quick work at 165lbs to earn a tech fall. Clark built an 8-0 lead through the opening period before tacking on seven points in the first 20 seconds of the second period to run away with the victory, his eighth tech fall of the year which ranks third-most in school history.

Freshman Mohamed Tarek Abdelhady (Alexandria, Egypt/Sports Military School) continued an unprecedented stretch for the Warriors at 174lbs. Ranked No. 4 in the latest NJCAA and The Open Mat rankings, Abdelhady earned a fall in 1:59 to give Indian Hills a commanding 26-7 lead.

All-American Jaquan East (Kokomo, IN/Kokomo) scored a dominant 19-1 tech fall at 184lbs. East scored a takedown right before the final horn of the second period to put Thursday’s dual out of reach.

Andrew Marquez (Rock Island, IL/Rock Island), ranked No. 1 in the nation at 197lbs, and No. 9 in the national pound-for-pound rankings, built an early 6-1 lead in the opening period before earning a 19-3 tech fall in the closing seconds of the second period.

Freshman Fekry Eissa (Al Minufiyah, Egypt/Almasaay) earned his first dual victory of the year with a pin in 1:45. The fall was Eissa’s sixth pin of the year.

The Warriors close out the regular season portion of its schedule with the Missouri Valley Open on Saturday in Marshall, MO before opening up postseason action with the NJCAA Central District Tournament February 16 in Council Bluffs, IA.