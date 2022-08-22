Walter Cubit

October 23, 1925 – August 20, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age

This is the story of an ordinary man living an ordinary life with extra-ordinary blessings. I was the seventh child of Andrew and Nellie Cubit and was born on October 23, 1925, north of Evans, Iowa. Our family doctor, Dr. E.B. Wilcox, stayed overnight at our home in order to be present for my arrival. I was blessed to be born into a Christian home and there were three older brothers and three older sisters who welcomed me into the family. I also had another brother and sister later. These eight brothers and sisters have always been a special blessing to me.

My dad was a farmer, and we moved several times but always remained in the Oskaloosa area. I started school at Prine School and attended all but one year there of my first nine years. We walked about a mile to get to school. It was a one room school that was heated by a coal stove in the middle of the room. This school now resides at the Nelson Pioneer Farm.

Our family attended the Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, and it was there I made my profession of faith

and was baptized (by sprinkling) as a teenager. I also remember attending Bible School at the Evans

Church as a youngster. It was necessary to cross a bridge to get there. This was scary to me and I would

get on my hands and knees and crawl across it.

In 1940 I entered Oskaloosa High School and graduated in 1944. It was during my high school years that I met my future wife, Donna Powers. It was also during high school that I developed my lifelong love of woodworking. I am still using the desk I made during my senior year.

I enlisted in the military in November of 1945 and was in the Air Force for 18 months and served in the weather service at Midland, Texas. During this time Donna and I were married in February of 1946. When I left the military, we returned to Oskaloosa, and I have lived here ever since. Donna and I were blessed with 7 children, 6 girls and 1 boy.

I worked for 14 years on the M & St. L Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. Later I worked as a truck driver for Rock Island Motor Transit and Roadway Express. I was able to retire in 1988, which was a blessing because Donna and I had 8 years to enjoy life together before she died of leukemia in 1996.

During our 50 years together, we were active members of the First Christian Church, and I was baptized there by immersion when we joined the church. I have served as an elder, been a youth leader and served on various committees.

I have also tried to live out my Christian faith by being active in my community in various volunteer activities through the years. These have included Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, The American Cancer Society, The Ecumenical Cupboard, and Scouting. These have all been a blessing to me as I have tried to be a blessing to others. I also served on the school board for 9 years and had the privilege of giving my twin daughters, Carole and Karen, their diplomas.

The past 24 years I have had the added blessing of being married again to my son-in-law’s mother, Mary Lou. We have been able to share many family activities together. One of the most meaningful was the adoption of a granddaughter to my daughter Kelli and her son Rusty. We have also done a lot of traveling together including a train trip across Canada, bus trips to all four corners of the USA, a trip to England and a cruise to Hawaii and the Panama Canal.

So, these are the blessings of an ordinary man living an ordinary life. God has blessed me in so many ways and I thank Him every Day.

Walter’s family includes his wife, Mary Lou Cubit; his children: Carole (& Harold) Comstock, Karen (& Leroy) Rouw, Claudia (& Al) Rouw, David (& Sharon) Cubit, Kerri Moore, Lorri (& Dick) Grubb and Kelli (& Rusty) Raymond; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; a brother, Andrew Cubit; his stepson, Royce (& Hyden) Raymond and 4 step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Donna Cubit; a great grandson; his 4 sisters; 3 brothers; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the First Christian Church in

Oskaloosa with Pastors Molly Goodrich and Darrin Melton co-officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 26 after 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to: MHP Serenity Hospice House.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Walter Cubit please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.