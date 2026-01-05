Walter Camp National POY Award Highlights Trio of Awards for Loring

Oskaloosa–Destynd Loring (Sr., Charleston, S.C., Sports Management) capped off an extraordinary award season with three more accolade wins recently.

Loring, who had already been picked as an AFCA-NAIA First-Team All-American earlier in December, was honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press (AP), and Victory Sports Network (VSN).

The senior was chosen as the Walter Camp NAIA Player of the Year (also an All-American), while the AP and VSN both placed him on their First Teams. He becomes just the second Walter Camp POY ever.

Walter Camp only honored one team, while the AP had two squads and VSN included three teams and an honorable-mention grouping.

He guided William Penn to its most-successful season in school history as the Statesmen finished 11-2 and reached the Second Round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

Loring recorded 322 rushes for school records in yards (1,949) and touchdowns (30). He averaged 149.9 yards per outing.

His year featured 10 100-yard performances, led by 203 yards against Baker on September 13. He tallied a rushing touchdown in 11 contests with a high of five versus Culver-Stockton on September 27.

Not only did Loring destroy single-season rushing records, but he also set new standards for career yards (4,114) and touchdowns (52).

Additionally, he caught 26 passes this fall for 257 yards and two scores to finish with 2,206 all-purpose yards.