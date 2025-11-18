United Way Reports Rising Need as Winter Coat Drive Wraps Up in Mahaska County

United Way of Mahaska County has finished its annual Winter Coat Drive, and the results show a growing need across the community. The organization also reports an increase in families seeking food support as the cost of living continues to rise.

United Way Director Michella Friesen provided information to help explain what local families are facing this winter and how residents can help.

Coat Drive Participation Up This Year

The 2025 Winter Coat Drive ran from early October through November 3. Distribution took place November 7 and 8. Friesen said the timing has stayed consistent in recent years because people are more likely to donate once colder weather arrives.

This year, the drive collected more items than last year. Most coats and winter gear were picked up during the two distribution days. Items that remained after the event were donated to Mahaska County Outreach, and a few are still available at the United Way office.

Donations included coats, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves, scarves, and handmade winter items. Friesen said it was encouraging to receive more boots and snow pants this year, along with knitted and crocheted hats made by community members.

Why the Coat Drive Matters

United Way says the coat drive meets an essential winter need and supports the group’s larger goals of improving health and financial stability in Mahaska County. When families do not have to spend limited income on winter clothing, they can put more money toward food, rent, utilities, and other basic needs.

United Way defines “financial security” as building a strong financial future for everyone in the community. It defines “community resilience” as meeting urgent needs today so families are better positioned for tomorrow.

Food Insecurity Continues to Rise

Friesen said food assistance continues to be one of the most urgent needs in the county. Each year, more families require help keeping enough food at home.

United Way tracks need partly through the percentage of students receiving free and reduced meals in local schools. Mahaska County normally sits around 54%, and the updated number is expected soon.

Take-Along Food Program

The Take-Along Food Program works with four local schools to support students who may not have enough food over the weekend.

School staff identify students who may benefit and contact the caregiver for permission. Once approved, the student receives a weekly food pack to take home. Extra food packs are provided before long school breaks, including holiday breaks.

Families do not sign up directly. Schools handle the process to protect student privacy.

Utility Assistance

United Way does not offer direct utility or heating assistance. Local utility support is handled through SIEDA, which oversees energy-assistance programs for the region.

Friesen said the biggest barriers families face include rising costs, loss of SNAP benefits, and transportation challenges.

How Residents Can Help

Friesen said local businesses, faith groups, and individuals can make the greatest impact by supporting United Way programs. Combining resources allows the organization to offer more consistent help to families.

Volunteer opportunities — including seasonal events like the coat drive — are available at:

VolunteerMahaska.org

Financial contributions, partnerships, and community awareness also help strengthen United Way’s work throughout the year.

A Continued Community Effort

The coat drive and food programs show that many families in Mahaska County are struggling to meet basic needs, especially in winter. United Way encourages anyone who needs help, or anyone who wants to support these efforts, to reach out.