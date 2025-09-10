United Way Prepares for Day of Caring and New Fundraiser

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Excitement is building in Mahaska County as United Way prepares for its annual Day of Caring this week, an event that mobilizes volunteers to complete service projects across the community.

This year’s effort will include 29 projects at a variety of sites. Volunteers will assist residents at their homes, paint the playground at Oskaloosa Elementary, provide upkeep at the animal shelter, and close down the YMCA day camp for winter. Additional work will be done at the old YMCA building, the George Daily amphitheater in University Park, and both the Oskaloosa Food Pantry and the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

For those unable to leave their workplaces to participate, United Way has introduced a new option. Community members are encouraged to donate laundry pods and dryer sheets in support of Suds of Love, an outreach program that provides families with free laundry services. Donations may be dropped off at the United Way office at 102 1st Avenue East, as well as at First Christian Church and St. Paul Congregational UCC in Oskaloosa.

United Way is also preparing for a new fundraiser, Power of the Purse, scheduled for October 29 at Debbie’s Celebration Barn. The women’s event will feature dinner, a silent and live auction of donated purses and bags, and programming that highlights the role of women in creating community impact. Funds raised will support local programs benefiting women, children, and families, with an emphasis on financial stability and scholarships.

The Day of Caring and Power of the Purse follows a summer of strong community engagement. United Way partnered with local organizations and nearly 130 volunteers to help serve more than 100,000 meals during the 13-week summer lunch program. The organization also continues to prepare for the fall start of its weekend food program, which provides meals for children identified by schools as needing additional support.