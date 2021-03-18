United Way Of Mahaska County Has Tax Help

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The United Way of Mahaska County wants to help you file your taxes to receive your COVID stimulus checks.

Many residents that don’t have to file taxes may be wondering where their stimulus checks are and may be convinced they aren’t eligible to receive them.

Solving that problem may be as easy as filing your taxes for the previous year, and this year, the local United Way has IRS Certified Tax Preparers available to help free of charge.

This year’s service is a drop-off due to COVID concerns, says Executive Director Michella Friesen of the tax service.

You can contact the United Way of Mahaska County at 641.673.6043 for additional information.