Two School Records Fall at Bearcat Invite

Maryville, Mo.–Emma Heath (Fr., Picayune, Miss., Exercise Science) and Claire Rye (Fr., Plymouth, Iowa, Biology) both set new program marks as the William Penn women’s indoor track and field team competed at the Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Invitational Friday and Saturday.

At the site of the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship in two weeks, Rye broke her own school record in the one-mile run with a time of 5:30.28, while Heath snapped the 10-year-old pole vault mark of 8-7.5 by Destiny Hobbs-Galvin from 2016. Rye finished 26th in the mile event.

Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) and Crystal Shaw (Fr., Austin, Texas, Applied Computer Science) topped the navy and gold with 12th-place finishes with Aderibigbe doing so in the 60-meter dash (7.74) and Shaw accomplishing the feat in the triple jump (35-9.25).

Aderibigbe was 23rd in the 200-meter dash (25.93) as well, and Shaw ended up 18th in the long jump at 16-5.75.

Lilly Ostert (Jr., Madrid, Iowa, Exercise Science) also recorded a top-half placing at the Invitational, taking 36th in the 60 (8.07).

“We had some strong showings this weekend,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “Claire and Emma breaking school records was a great way to lead the ladies. Having a lot of our conference qualifiers able to preview the conference track and atmosphere was good for this young team.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Grinnell Friday and Saturday to compete in the Grinnell Darren Young Classic.