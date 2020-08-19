Two Families Left Without After Early Morning Fire

New Sharon, Iowa – The New Sharon Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire located in the 400 block of South Main just before 4:30 am Wednesday.

New Sharon fire then asked Oskaloosa Fire for mutual aid to help battle the blaze that left two families without a home.

New Sharon Fire Chief Josh Crouse said firefighters quickly knocked down the flames that were located inside the second-floor apartment kitchen.

Besides the flames, there was heavy smoke, so they then started the ventilation effort. Crews then pulled down the kitchen ceiling to eliminate remaining fire and hotspots.

There was fire, smoke, and water damage to the upstairs apartment, with smoke and water damage to the downstairs apartment.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but at this point it does not seem suspicious.

All occupants of both apartments were safely out of the apartments.

Mahaska County CERT is assisting the families as they work to put their lives back together.

The community service group has found hotel rooms for the families and is helping them get immediate needs filled.

You can find the fundraiser on the Mahaska County CERT page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/mahaskacocert/