Turnover Advantage Leads WPU to Close out 2022 with Win

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s basketball team returned from a short winter break and closed out the calendar with a 62-48 win over Cottey in non-conference action Friday.

WPU (5-8) had defense on display all day, forcing the Comets (6-6) into 18 turnovers; the Statesmen capitalized on the mistakes with 18 points off turnovers.

The navy and gold got the scoring going early with a three-pointer from Joslyn Herbeck (Jr., Fond du Lac, Wis., Sports Management). The rest of the quarter was back and forth between the teams, but the Statesmen went on a little run to take a three-point lead at the end of the period, 18-15.

Aiesha Feagins (Jr., Grand Prairie, Texas, Applied Mathematics) scored six of the Statesmen’s 12 second-quarter points, knocking in two deep balls which helped give the Statesmen a 30-23 lead heading into halftime.

The navy and gold came out of the break on a tear with four quick points from Morgan Terry (Sr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology). Backing the quick start, Herbeck and Feagins kept the perimeter game going as William Penn entered the final 10 minutes up 44-36.

In the final stanza, Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) and Ally Stewart (Sr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) connected on back-to-back trifectas. WPU would keep the scoring going and close the door on the Comets by double digits.

William Penn had four players finish in double figures. Terry paced the offense with 14 points along with seven rebounds, while Feagins finished with 13 points and four assists. White tallied 12 points, while Herbeck finished with 10 points.

The Statesmen won the shooting battle 40.7%-31.4%, headlined by shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. The navy and gold were outrebounded 34-28, but won the second-chance points battle 8-4.

“The team won the game with their hearts on defense and patience on offense” Head Coach Jenna Santi said, “I would love to see us carry this momentum go forward as we get back into conference play.”

Next Up: William Penn will remain in Oskaloosa next Wednesday to face off against Mount Mercy in Heart action at 5:30 p.m.