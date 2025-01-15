Turning Classrooms into Careers

Oskaloosa projects prepare students for the future

OSKALOOSA, IA — Jestina Falconer and Jackson Sisul, seniors at Oskaloosa High School, are taking hands-on learning to new heights with their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects.

Part of the FFA curriculum, these projects allow students to apply classroom lessons in real-world settings, fostering innovation and creativity. The two students have created innovative ventures that reflect their individual interests and foster a unique partnership.

Falconer’s project, AJ Western Accessories, combines her passions for fashion and agriculture to create and sell items like jewelry, hats, and keychains. “Agriculture is more than land and cows,” Falconer said. “I want to educate people about agriculture in ways they wouldn’t expect—through jewelry and accessories.”

Her business, launched in October, offers jewelry, hats, T-shirts, and keychains. She also collaborates with Sisul through a subcategory of her business called J & J Creations. “Jackson does all my engraving work—coasters, leather patches, and wooden keychains,” Falconer said. “He’s even planning to sell some of his fish tank creations through my store. It’s been great to merge our projects under one umbrella.”

The partnership allows Sisul to showcase his talents while expanding Falconer’s business offerings. Sisul’s SAE focuses on aquaponics and fish tank design, reflecting his lifelong interest in nature and biology. “I’ve always loved fish and fishing,” he said. “This project lets me explore how different fish and plants interact in aquatic ecosystems.”

From building an epoxy coral reef tank last year to breeding betta fish, Sisul has expanded his project into redesigning fish tanks for the school’s science department and creating themed tanks for classrooms. “For the Spanish department, I’m designing a tank inspired by an Amazon River basin with fish native to Mexico and South America,” Sisul said. “It’s a way to combine science and cultural education.”

Lessons Beyond the Classroom

Both students credit their SAE projects with teaching them invaluable skills. Falconer said her experience running AJ Western Accessories has been a crash course in business management. “I’ve learned how to file taxes, manage profit margins, and even handle spreadsheets—things I never expected to master in high school,” she said.

For Sisul, hours spent researching fish care and habitat design have developed his patience and problem-solving skills. “It’s taught me how to approach challenges scientifically,” he said.

Their collaboration through J & J Creations has been a natural extension of their projects. “We complement each other,” Sisul said. “Jestina has the business platform, and I bring the technical skills.”

Falconer added, “Our partnership shows how diverse agriculture can be. We’re proving that agriculture isn’t just about farming—it’s about innovation and creativity.”

Looking Ahead

Both students have ambitious plans for the future. Falconer aims to expand her business into an LLC after high school, while pursuing a degree in psychology. “This has been a great way to test my entrepreneurial skills,” she said. “I hope to have two businesses one day.”

Sisul envisions turning his aquaponics expertise into a sustainable business. “I’m considering offering fish tank restoration and design services,” he said. “FFA has shown me how to take a hobby and make it into something meaningful.”

As Falconer and Sisul continue to develop their ventures, their projects demonstrate the power of engaged and transferable learning. From jewelry to aquaponics, these Oskaloosa students are proving that the possibilities within education are as varied as their imaginations.