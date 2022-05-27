Timothy “Tim” Edward Wignall

Timothy “Tim” Edward Wignall

July 24, 1966 – May 26, 2022

Oskaloosa (Albia), Iowa | Age 55

Timothy “Tim” Edward Wignall, age 55, of Oskaloosa, IA, formerly of Albia, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Tim was born on July 24, 1966, in Ottumwa, IA, to Edward Ellis and Peggy Darlene (Mefford) Wignall.

Tim grew up attending school in Albia, later obtaining his GED as well as his Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate.

Tim worked as a CNA at Oakwood Nursing and Rehab in Albia and later worked as a desk clerk at hotels in Iowa City.

Tim was thoughtful, considerate, and helpful, always willing to help anyone in need. Tim enjoyed being outdoors, planting flowers, and bird watching. He also enjoyed listening to old country music, especially Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. He had a large rooster collection. Tim was an animal lover and loved his dogs, Sweetie, Pippers, and Mylie as well as he and Brenda’s dog, Jasper and cat, Patches. Above all else, Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Tim is survived by a sister, Brenda Wignall; and a brother, Brian (& Carol Fletcher) Wignall, both of Oskaloosa. He is also survived by many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Peggy; and 2 sisters, Cindy Wignall, and Brenda Wignall in infancy.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Tim’s family present from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to greet family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Rick Bick officiating.

Burial will follow services at the Cuba Cemetery near Avery.

An open memorial has been established to the family.

