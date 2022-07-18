Thomas Alfred Six Jr.

Thomas Alfred Six Jr.

July 23, 1952 – July 16, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 69

Thomas Alfred Six, Jr. 69, of Oskaloosa, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. He was born July 23, 1952, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Thomas Alfred (Sr.) and Waunetta Crill Six.

Tom graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1970.

In 1973, Tom went to work in the machine shop at Clow Valve in Oskaloosa. He retired from being a CNC machinist at Clow in 2012.

Tom loved to fish and spend time with his family.

His family includes his two sons and their wives, Joe (& Pasque) Six of Altoona and Ben (& Brooke) Six of Oskaloosa; five grandchildren: Tristan Six, Elena Six, Raven Six, Taylor Six, and Logan Six; brothers and sisters, Joyce Six of Nebraska, Todd (& Barb) Six of Knoxville, Tammy Six of Bondurant, and Becky (& Matt) Braden of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Frances Grimm.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Forest Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Thomas Alfred Six Jr. please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.