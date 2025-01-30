The Dutch overwhelm Simpson with strong all-around basketball game

PELLA- Five Central men’s basketball players scored in double figures in its 85-60 win against Simpson College Wednesday.

Karson Wehde (sophomore, Ankeny) tied his career high scoring 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range. He added three rebounds including two offensive rebounds.

“Wehde was open in the first half, and he made Coe pay,” said coach Joe Steinkamp. “He is playing at such a high level and shooting the ball well.”

The Dutch (12-7, 7-3 American Rivers) got out to a fast start leading 19-6 at the under-12 media timeout. They pushed the lead to 46-27 at halftime. In the first half Central shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the field and 7-of-12 from three.

“In the first ten minutes of the game we played really high-level defense,” Steinkamp said. “We made them struggle to score, while we maintained balance scoring.”

Bradley Curren (sophomore, Harlan) scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three. Joshua Van Gorp (5th-year, Pella, Pella Christian HS) scored 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting while adding five points at the free throw line. He also collected six rebounds, one assist and one block.

“Curren came alive in the second half making some big shots,” Steinkamp said. “Josh did a great job of commanding attention while also scoring when needed.”

Owen Schipper (freshman, Waukee) did not score but he contributed 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Kaleb Brand (5th-year, Mount Vernon) led the team with five assists while also scoring five points.

“Brand did a great job in transition while also playing well on the defensive end getting stops,” said Steinkamp. “Schipper is our Swiss army knife. Last game against Simpson he scored 29 points and despite taking him away he was able to impact the game”

The team scored 34 bench points being led by Grant Uecker (freshman, Urbandale) who scored 10 points, while also dishing out four assists and Will Henricksen (senior, Cedar Rapids, Marion) added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

“Henricksen continues to give us a great lift off the bench and Uecker made some timely passes and hit some timely shots when Simpson would go on a run,” said Steinkamp.

As a team Central shot 52.9% from the field and 45.2% while holding Simpson (4-15, 1-9 American Rivers) to 37.9% from the field and 23.8% from three.

“We are playing at a high level right now,” Steinkamp said. “We got a lot of guys who can shoot the ball and its fun to see different guys step up every night.”

The Dutch have another home game Saturday at 4 p.m. when they host Coe College in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.