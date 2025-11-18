The Climb in Oskaloosa Asking for Holiday Help to Serve Local Families

The Climb, a local outreach effort connected with Give It Up, Mahaska, is asking for volunteers and donations as it works to support families in Mahaska County during the holiday season and beyond.

This year, volunteers at The Climb are preparing Christmas for 293 children. Each child on the list will receive gifts that are wrapped and organized before distribution. Sign-ups for this year’s Christmas program are now closed, and the focus has turned to getting everything ready for the families already enrolled.

The Elks Lodge in Oskaloosa has given The Climb space to use for wrapping, organizing, distribution, and storage of Christmas gifts. That extra room allows volunteers to sort donations and get presents ready for parents and guardians to pick up.

The Climb is looking for volunteers to help with organizing and sorting donations, as well as wrapping gifts. Anyone who can offer time or other assistance is asked to send an email to: giveitupmahaska@gmail.com The site includes a donation link, and an Amazon wish list button is expected to be added soon so supporters can purchase specific items the group needs.

To help cover ongoing costs, the group is looking for at least 25 people willing to donate $25 a month or more. On the donation link, supporters can set up a recurring monthly donation or choose a one-time gift, including during the holidays when demand is especially high.

The need in the food pantry has grown, and The Climb’s thrift-style location is also seeing more use. Each customer who comes in is given one empty sack to fill at no charge. If a person needs more than one bag, any extra bags are offered on a “pay what you can afford” basis. The group also considers larger amounts of donations for people in especially difficult situations.

Organizers say this work is important because, as the holiday season arrives, the needs of those who are struggling become more visible. At the same time, many residents are looking for ways to give back. The Climb and Give It Up, Mahaska are asking anyone who is able to volunteer, donate, or take part in their fundraisers so local families can have food on the table and gifts under the tree this year.

For more information about volunteering or donations, email giveitupmahaska@gmail.com or visit www.giveitupmahaska.org.