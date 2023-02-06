Terrie Rae Staffenhagen

March 30, 1944 – February 5, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 78

Terrie Rae Staffenhagen, 78, of Oskaloosa and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Oskaloosa. Terrie Rae Staffenhagen, daughter of Harold George and Mary Eula (Keefer) Stade, was born March 30, 1944, at her parents’ rural home near Wadena, Iowa.

Terrie was a 1961 graduate of West Union High School.

That same year, she married John Frances Staffenhagen. Terrie and John enjoyed Bluegrass and Country Music and attended many barn dances when they were young. They initially made their home in Postville and, later, Waterloo. In 1971 they moved to Oelwein.

Terrie was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and later was employed at Rockwell Collins Automation. She and John divorced, and Terrie remained in Oelwein until 2008 when she moved to Oskaloosa to be near her family.

Terrie found a new home and a great group of friends at Lincoln Terrace Apartments. She was a member of the Oskaloosa Questers group and enjoyed attending flea markets and antiquing. She collected antique dolls, Steiff Bears, and numerous other items. She was also proficient at crocheting and knitting and made many beautiful items for her family. Terrie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa.

Her family includes her son, John Charles (& Dawn) Staffenhagen of Oelwein; daughters: Susan Mary (& John) Stearns of Oskaloosa and Jennifer Rebecca Staffenhagen and her spouse, Jo Jacobi of Pleasant Hill; Three grandchildren: John William Staffenhagen of Washington, D.C., Jordan Matthew (& Kristin) Staffenhagen of Hazelton, Iowa, and Samantha Rae Stearns (& Jordan) Fash of Des Moines; three great-grandchildren: Brantley, Gavin, and Emma; and a niece, Denise Easton of Cedar Rapids.

In addition to her parents, Terrie was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Oelberg; a sister, Marie Stade; and her former husband, John, who died in 1990.

The family will greet visitors at 9 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel.

The service will follow at 10 a.m., with Pastor Amy McGriff officiating.

Burial will be in the Taylorsville Cemetery near Arlington, Fayette County, Iowa, at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.