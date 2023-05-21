Tasha Jenkins

August 19, 1997 – May 16, 2023

Johnston (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 25

Tasha Jenkins, 25, of Johnston, formerly of Oskaloosa, was welcomed into her eternal home by her parents on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tasha Marie Jenkins, daughter of Curtis and Tawnee (Smith) Jenkins, was born on August 19, 1997, in Pella.

Growing up, Tasha attended Pella Schools through the 7th grade before her family moved to Oskaloosa. She graduated from Oskaloosa High School in the class of 2015.

Growing up, you could always find Tasha outside. She loved cruising around on four-wheelers, dirt bikes, or anything with a motor. It didn’t always have to be fast, though, as Tasha enjoyed cruising around with her sisters and friends and listening to music. Tasha also enjoyed cars; she attended many car shows with her brother, Zane, and sister, Carley. Any activity with her family was good, even if it was going out and playing tennis with her sister, Carley. Her family was her true love. She was even going so far as “adopting” her friends and their children as more sisters and nephews to add to her family.

Tasha moved to Johnston to be with her sister, Carley. She loved everything that city life had to offer. She and her bonus sisters enjoyed all they did together, including working and trips to Lake of the Ozarks. Tasha loved meeting new people and later began serving and bartending at Shotgun Betty’s, where the love of her work family always surrounded her. No matter where she was, she lit up the room.

Her family includes her siblings: Ashley (& Shon) Sherwood of Blakesburg; Carley Jenkins (& boyfriend Donnie Gardner) of Johnston; Zane Jenkins of Johnston; her grandfather, Richard Jenkins of Boone; her uncles: Dust’n (& Melissa Mason) Warburton of Pella, Clinton (& Anne) Jenkins of Boone, Glenn (& Deseiri) Scholtus of Oskaloosa; her bonus sisters: Jordan Masterson and Sabrina Cowan of Johnston; her niece Violet Sherwood; nephews: Carson Sherwood, Tucker Jenkins; and bonus nephews: Milo Cotton and Braylen Neer.

Tasha was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tawnee Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa, with Pastor Mike Sereg officiating.

Burial will be in the Kensler Cemetery near Delta, Iowa.

Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, with the family present from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made In her Name to help with funeral costs.

The family asks that you dress in your favorite “band T-shirt” (AC/DC, Pink Floyd, etc.) or a flannel shirt in memory of Tasha.